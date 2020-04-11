Home / movies

Avengers: Endgame Fans Think Tony And Steve Should’ve Switched Endings

By 2 hours ago
This month marks a year since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and fans are still debating whether it wrapped up the heroes’ arcs in the right way or not. It was always going to be difficult to provide a definitive ending to the stories of Iron Man and Captain America, in particular, in the film, but as soon as it came out last April, there were a lot of heated discussions on social media, with some believing that Marvel trampled over the characters’ development with the way things went for the pair.

And things haven’t changed since then, as the old arguments have now flared up again on Twitter. The crux of it is that fans think Tony Stark deserved a happier ending than sacrificing himself to stop Thanos and that it didn’t make sense for Steve Rogers to give up his life in the present to return to the past. Everyone’s got their own opinion on the matter, but here are just a few of the fans’ reactions, one year on.

Of course, there are still those who agree with how things played out.

“Just messed up.”

Counter-argument!

Why would Cap dying be better closure?

Was his arc thrown out the window?

Irony = perfection.

Wait, hold on… Why didn’t they do it this way instead?

As we now know, changes were made to the duo’s ending along the production process, particularly Tony’s. He didn’t initially deliver his iconic “I am Iron Man” comeback to Thanos until it was decided he needed a killer final line in reshoots. What’s more, Tony was going to get a glimpse of daughter Morgan grown up (as played by Katherine Langford), but the scene tested poorly with early audiences.

No doubt the relative merits of Tony and Cap’s conclusions in Avengers: Endgame will be argued for years to come by Marvel fans, but in the meantime, feel free to leave your own personal take in the comments section.

