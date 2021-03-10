Home / movies

Avengers: Endgame Fans Furious Over Avatar Re-Releasing In China

James Cameron may have publicly congratulated the team behind Avengers: Endgame after the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga dislodged Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema, but you can guarantee that he’d have been seething behind the scenes.

After all, Cameron had held the distinction of directing history’s biggest commercial hit since 1997, and only reinforced his position a dozen years later when Avatar replaced Titanic at the top of the rankings, not to mention the fact that he’s gone on record and blamed a rounding error for causing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to knock the Na’vi from their perch.

However, it’s looking very likely that Avatar is set to reclaim the title of highest-grossing movie ever as soon as this weekend, following the news that the sci-fi blockbuster is being re-released into Chinese theaters on Friday. Needless to say, Endgame supporters were less than thrilled that its time could be up, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Avatar only needs to earn $8 million to return to the summit, which feels like a foregone conclusion. Not only has the Chinese box office rebounded significantly in recent months, but the first time around, the Pandoran epic raked in over $200 million from the nation’s theaters, and needs just 4% of that amount to usurp Endgame.

Of course, Marvel Studios could simply retaliate by giving Avengers: Endgame a re-release of its own, which would extend its lead even further after the movie brought in a mammoth $629 million from China during the summer of 2019. But regardless of what happens, the real winners are going to be Disney, who own the rights to both properties and could play them against each other for years to come.

Source: EpicStream

