Disney officially announced their big Oscars push for Avengers: Endgame a couple of weeks back, with the studio revealing exactly what awards they were putting the movie forward for yesterday. Unsurprisingly, the superhero blockbuster will be looking to secure a whole host of technical nods, along with several big hitters including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

However, one glaring omission was Disney’s failure to even consider putting Robert Downey Jr. forward for an acting nomination for his emotional farewell as Tony Stark, despite both fans and even the Russo brothers themselves claiming that the actor’s performance was most definitely awards-worthy. After all, RDJ was the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, headlined its very first movie and went on to become one of the most iconic cinematic characters in recent history, before falling on his sword to save the universe at the climax of Endgame.

Some fans were furious that Downey Jr. wasn’t included among the movie’s potential Oscar nominees despite his death scene reducing entire theater audiences to tears, and they quickly took to social media to let their opinions be heard.

I’m all for this but if Robert Downey Jr. if not listed for best actor then Imma start a riot https://t.co/YtrAy0cXGI — Anthony Miranda (@Ant_Miranda01) October 3, 2019

Robert Downey Jr deserves at least an Oscar nomination based solely on his monologue about how much he couldn't trust Steve when Thanos showed up in Infinity War #AvengersEndgame — 🍫Samantha🍕 (@ZuuuuperSam) October 3, 2019

The Russos:''Robert Downey Jr should be nominated for Best Actor'' Marvel Studios pic.twitter.com/bfNzh46mVB — Solid Nik (@niklander2) October 3, 2019

@MarvelStudios @Kevfeige Hey Gang, PLEASE, RE-CONSIDER and create an #Oscars BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Nomination Ads for @RobertDowneyJr! RDJ CRUSHED in #AvengersEndgame, plus his body of work should be recognized for these past 10+ year! HE DESERVES IT as does Scar-Jo! — Edward Herrel (@haskell420) October 3, 2019

What the fuck is this shit…… so we’re just going to ignore @RobertDowneyJr huh? Just act like that didn’t happen……? Got it. @MarvelStudios , you’re insane. @TheAcademy please take this into HEAVY consideration please. Ridiculous….. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/UfzMvYufQ2 — Jon Knight (@Mr_JonKnight) October 3, 2019

Wait, Robert Downey Jr. has not been listed for best actor? Are they out of their minds? — Tornado Maniac (@Tornado_Maniac) October 3, 2019

You forgot Best Actor and that should be the man, the legend, Robert Downey Jr. — Jack Bruttomesso (@jbrutto11) October 3, 2019

Robert Downey Jr was not listed as best actor in the Oscars Campaign by Disney and Marvel. pic.twitter.com/mkx5SRzeXF — anna (@KingTHiddy) October 3, 2019

robert downey jr has not been listed for best actor. i cannot. https://t.co/86ooUcKgQn — anna (@KingTHiddy) October 3, 2019

BEST ACTOR: ROBERT DOWNEY JR!?!? HELLOOO!!!! — Pepper Potts (@MotrinNotAdvil) October 3, 2019

Bull shit.. Robert Downey Jr hands down should win best actor but won’t because of the haters and jealous people out there https://t.co/EUM3Tyh8NV — Tony Stark Stan Account (@NotoriousSammyC) October 3, 2019

While Robert Downey Jr.’s performance in Avengers: Endgame is without a doubt the strongest and most powerful to be found in the entire movie, is it one of the best to be found in all of cinema over the last twelve months? Marvel fans are known to wear their hearts on their sleeves, especially when it comes to venting their frustrations on social media, but the argument can be made that no matter how well it fits the context of the movie, the actor’s work in Endgame just isn’t really the type of performance that will get serious awards recognition.