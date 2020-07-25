Ant-Man ended up playing a much larger and more important role in Avengers: Endgame than many people were expecting, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s smallest superhero acting as the driving force behind the entire plot when his return from the Quantum Realm set the events in motion that would lead to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes embarking on a time-heist.

It was a refreshing change of pace to see a character that had generally been relegated to their own little corner of the MCU come up with the idea that ultimately saved the universe, especially when the five year time-jump had seen the rest of the Avengers fractured and scattered across the globe after they’d seemingly resigned themselves to the fact that Thanos had won.

Scott Lang also ended up being an integral part of the epic third-act battle thanks to his trusty battered and beaten old van, even if he didn’t end up crawling up the Mad Titan’s butt and winning the war single-handedly as an alarming amount of people wanted to see. However, newly-revealed concept art from Endgame reveals that Ant-Man almost summoned some new allies to help turn the tide against Thanos’ minions, and you can check it out below.

Avengers: Endgame Almost Featured An Army Of Giant Flying Ants 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While it certainly would’ve been cool to see these guys involved, Avengers: Endgame‘s climactic showdown already had enough going on without throwing an army of giant flying ants into the mix, and even in a movie that was stuffed with enough action, plot and characters to fill three blockbusters, it might have felt like overkill. Plus, as it turns out, Ant-Man didn’t even need to summon backup to get the job done, with the sprawling lineup of superheroes just about managing to win without resorting to calling in a squad of thirty-foot insects to help them out.