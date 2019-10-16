Korg’s ascent from largely unknown Marvel Comics character to beloved fan favorite has been astronomic. Ever since his debut in Thor: Ragnarok, folks have been asking where Korg is, what Korg is doing and why Korg isn’t currently on-screen right now?

It got to the point where his absence in Avengers: Infinity War had people worried, with audiences breathing a collective sigh of relief when he reappeared playing Fortnite in Endgame. And now it’s been confirmed that Korg’s tale will continue in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Of course, director Taika Waititi has a personal interest in the character returning, as he both voices and performs motion capture for him and he spoke about Korg’s return and the fan reception to him on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently, saying:

“I just finished a couple of drafts of that story. There’s more Thor! There’s twice the Thor in Thor 4… Natalie Portman’s coming back, she’ll be playing a female version of Thor, it’s from a comic run. There’ll be two of them! My character is coming back, Korg. Thank you. Thank you so much for that reaction, I’m overwhelmed.”

After Thor: The Dark World, I was just about ready to write the character off, but Waititi has almost singlehandedly breathed new life into the Asgardian strand of the MCU and fans cannot wait to see what he does in Love and Thunder. The marquee element for this film will, of course, be Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster taking up Mjolnir and becoming the new Thor, and personally, I’m excited see what she does with her new power, as well as Thor’s reaction to being usurped by his ex-girlfriend and what the status quo is by the film’s end.

And now, I can throw some more eminently quotable Korg moments onto the anticipation pile. In short: Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be awesome and could very well turn out to be Phase 4’s best movie.