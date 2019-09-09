Avengers: Endgame Is Now The Longest-Running Movie Of 2019

Avengers: Endgame just can’t stop shattering records. The highest-grossing film of all-time now also holds the distinction of having the longest-running theatrical release of 2019. The movie originally dropped into cinemas on April 26th before a re-release featuring bonus footage came out on June 28th. As of last Wednesday, the flick is somehow continuing to play in just over 100 theaters nationwide and at this rate, there’s a chance it could still be on the big screen by the time the next Avengers installment comes out. We kid, of course.

As of right now, the ambitious superhero project has hauled in $2,796,267,086 worldwide. A large portion of that money is thanks to the $858,365,685 it managed to bank domestically. Somehow, Avengers: Endgame made an extra $16,000 on Labor Day, even though it’s already available to be watched both digitally and on Blu-ray. Clearly, people want to experience this blockbuster in theaters.

Looking to the future, though, and the upcoming fourth phase of the MCU has plenty of interesting entries to get excited about as Marvel gears up towards another massive few years. Some of the many projects on the horizon include Black Widow on May 1st, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, 2020 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12th, 2021, among others.

Circling back to Endgame, and this latest feat is undoubtedly an impressive one, but Disney doesn’t have time to hang on the rim if they want to continue their reign at the top. Warner Bros. is already planning its counterattack with Joker, Birds of Prey, The Batman and more are all set to do gangbusters at the box office. Marvel should be extremely proud of all its managed to do thus far, but now they have to keep up this level of excellence in order to maintain their stranglehold on the cinematic landscape.

Avengers: Endgame is, as previously mentioned, still in theaters for those who somehow haven’t seen it yet or for those who want to watch it one more time before it finally ends its record-setting run.