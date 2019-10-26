Avengers: Endgame Producer Says There Won’t Be Another Infinity Saga-Level Story For A While

With Avengers: Endgame currently standing as the highest grossing film of all time, Marvel Studios now has every incentive to bring back Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for another ensemble outing somewhere down the line. But if recent comments from producer Trinh Tran are anything to go by, then it could be a very long wait before we see another MCU movie on the scale of the Avengers’ latest big screen adventure.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, the executive producer of Endgame and last year’s Avengers: Infinity War suggested that the focus right now is on the various projects lined up for the MCU’s Phase 4:

“Our focus right now is to make sure that the titles that we’ve released in Phase 4… obviously those stories are going to be new, exciting, different and can connect with the audience like the other movies have been. Over 10 years ago, it’s always been our dream to get to Infinity War and Endgame level. We didn’t know obviously where that was going to go at the start of the studio, but it’s incredible to know that we were able to accomplish that. “Now it’d be amazing if we could get to that level 10 years later, so I think it’s a dream to continue doing that and build upon the MCU and the connective tissue that we have. And now with obviously our Disney+ side and the shows and how our characters are venturing into that world and how that’s gonna lead to the future and more franchises and more stories and more properties and their connective tissue to the rest of the MCU, it would be amazing to do something like this 10 years later.”

After releasing two Avengers films in the space of two years, it’s probably the right call for Marvel Studios to ease up on the major crossover movies for a little while. Moreover, seeing how Endgame managed to resolve most of the main character arcs and plot threads from the MCU’s first three phases, Marvel will presumably need a good few years to lay the groundwork for another story on the same scale.

Regardless, MCU fans will hardly be starved for content in the near future, especially given the series of big budget Disney Plus TV shows scheduled for release. Just as Tran implied, small screen adventures like next year’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and 2021’s WandaVision are expected to tie in heavily with the events of the movies, potentially laying some of the groundwork for the next Avengers: Endgame-level ensemble flick. But first, Marvel’s Phase 4 finally gets started with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.