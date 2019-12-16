Avengers: Endgame Script Reveals The Official Name For Tony’s Cabin

The massive 149-page script for Avengers: Endgame is now available online as we approach awards season.

Endgame, a three-hour epic from the minds of Joe and Anthony Russo – not to mention screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely – was recently submitted to The Academy for their consideration. And it’s fair to say that Marvel is really swinging for the fences on this one, submitting Endgame for the prestigious Best Picture and Best Director accolades, along with a slew of technical awards.

The aforementioned duo of Markus and McFeely has also been put forward for Best Adapted Screenplay for their excellent script, which is now available to view online thanks to Disney’s awards page. It contains a whole bunch of hidden details pertaining to Endgame – not least of which is the official identity of Tony Stark’s cabin by the lake. And no, it’s not just ‘Tony’s Cabin,’ but a much fancier title befitting of Marvel’s genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist. Its name? The Stark Eco-Compound.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Now that’s a property name worthy of Airbnb. As a matter of fact, Endgame‘s three-bedroom lakeside cabin is available to rent on the website – it’s just not referred to as the Stark Eco-Compound. Bummer. Nevertheless, if you want to walk in the footsteps of Iron Man himself, the cabin is about as close as you’re likely to get.

Meanwhile, all of this season’s Oscar nominees will be announced on January 13th, before Hollywood’s elite descend on the Dolby Theatre come February 9th for what is sure to be another historic night in the world of film. Whether Avengers: Endgame can pull a Return of the King-style haul and sweep the board is still up for debate, but at the very least, we expect Marvel’s two-billion-dollar epic to land one or two awards in the technical categories.