Avengers: Endgame Script Reveals Why Thanos Sent His Daughters To Ronan

In the midst of awards season, Disney and Marvel have officially released Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s final script for Avengers: Endgame, and in the screenplay’s various diversions from the theatrical cut, we can find a few fresh insights on both the film itself and the MCU in general.

For one thing, the newly available script offers an explanation as to why Thanos’ daughters joined up with Ronan the Accuser for the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

As you may recall, the middle stretch of Endgame sees Nebula and Rhodey travel back to the time of the 2014 flick in order to steal the Power Stone. Their mission soon catches the attention of the Mad Titan, but first, the script features an exchange between Thanos and 2014 Gamora that didn’t make the final film.

After the purple tyrant tells his adopted daughter that he intends to send her and Nebula to Ronan, Gamora rightly points out that the Kree commander “won’t like it.” In response, Thanos offers the following explanation:

“His alternative is death. Ronan’s obsession clouds his judgement. After Loki, I’m taking no chances.”

What’s interesting about this line is how it bridges the gap between Loki’s defeat in 2012’s The Avengers and Thanos’ efforts to acquire another Infinity Stone in Guardians of the Galaxy, all while implying that the Mad Titan was learning from his past mistakes.

Of course, Thanos’ newfound caution didn’t stop him from meeting a dusty end at the climax of Avengers: Endgame, but given the villain’s ongoing popularity, surely we can’t rule out another comeback somewhere down the line. As for Ronan, though the Guardians antagonist didn’t survive his quest for the Power Stone, his final scene in Captain Marvel suggests the Accuser still has more stories left to tell.