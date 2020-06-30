Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo have gained a reputation for being the two biggest goofballs in the MCU cast, with both the Spider-Man and Hulk actors infamously dropping major spoilers for their Marvel movies over the years. Ruffalo, for instance, accidentally livestreamed the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok on social media. And in this latest example of their antics, which Holland has just shared on his Instagram, the British star accidentally crashes Ruffalo’s interview on the set of Avengers: Endgame.

The video sees Holland enjoying some downtime on set with friend and fellow actor Harrison Osterfield (he didn’t appear in Endgame, but he did have a cameo as one of the school bus kids in Avengers: Infinity War). Tom then decides to entertain himself while running through the corridors as if Osterfield is chasing him. What he doesn’t know though is that Ruffalo is in the middle of an interview just around the corner.

“Sorry @markruffalo for ruining your interview,” Holland writes in his caption. “I’m not sure why [sic] we were doing but please enjoy!”

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

It’s a shame we don’t get a glimpse of Ruffalo ourselves in this video, as it would have been hilarious to see him react to the random Spider-Man appearing out of nowhere to interrupt his interview. Seeing as it’s left for us to imagine it, then, let’s all agree that he must’ve turned green with anger and destroyed the set, resulting in filming being pushed back a day.

Out of the two stars, Holland is the next one due for another Marvel appearance, with Spider-Man 3 coming in November of 2021. It’s not yet officially confirmed, but it’s extremely likely that Ruffalo will also be back soon after that in the She-Hulk Disney Plus series to welcome Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters into the franchise.

In any case, even over a year on, we’re still getting new set videos from Avengers: Endgame and hopefully the cast still have some more stored on their phones somewhere that they’ll eventually share with us online.