Avengers: Endgame Actress Wants To Get Her Own Solo Movie

You’ll know Linda Cardellini from any of her hit projects over the past three decades, from 90s classic Freaks and Geeks to the Scooby-Doo movies to Netflix’s Dead Like Me. It’s easy to forget that she’s also part of the MCU, however. The actress first turned up as Laura Barton, wife of Hawkeye, in Avengers: Age of Ultron. She then returned for the opening and final scenes of Avengers: Endgame. And if Cardellini had her way, she’d return a third time. But on a much bigger scale.

First of all, while speaking with Collider, the star touched on what it’s like to be a part of the ever-expanding Marvel universe, saying:

“I mean, you know, it was one of those things where I was sort of brought into the universe and it truly is its own universe,” she said. “It’s its own entity with this fandom that is incredible and to be part of it is, I don’t know, it’s pretty fun.”

Cardellini then dropped the bombshell that she would love to star in a full-on solo movie based around the life of Laura, though she admitted to Collider that she doesn’t think it will happen due to the audience being more interested in following the superhero characters.

“My daughter’s friends love it. It’s one of those kinds of things, you know? So it’s always fun,” she added. “I mean, would I love to see a Laura Barton movie? Sure!”

Unused Avengers: Endgame Posters Are All Kinds Of Spooky 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s hard to think of another character in the MCU less likely to get their own movie than Laura, for the reasons Cardellini states. However, if Marvel ever decides to branch out their franchise to include character-driven indie dramas, then maybe it could happen. If you think about it, that could be really interesting actually, exploring how the superhero world affects regular people. Imagine a moving, low-key drama about a woman trying to raise her kids while her husband battles aliens with a bow and arrow for a living. Who wouldn’t watch that?

More realistically, there’s a chance Linda Cardellini could be invited back for the Hawkeye TV series coming to Disney Plus at some point. At any rate, it’d be a shame if Avengers: Endgame was the last time we saw her in the MCU.