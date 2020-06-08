Avengers: Endgame Actor Says He’s Outgrowing Superhero Movies

Frank Grillo perhaps isn’t one of the most recognizable faces in the MCU, but he’s nevertheless appeared in three movies in the franchise. He debuted as Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, before transforming into Crossbones for the opening sequence of Captain America: Civil War. He then returned for a brief cameo, thanks to time travel, in Avengers: Endgame. The Purge star had ambitions for a bigger role in the Marvel universe, too, having his sights set on playing the Punisher.

Grillo was even a pretty popular choice to get the part with fans if there was another Punisher movie. However, he’s now officially ruled himself out of the race. Not only that, but it seems he has no interest in reprising Crossbones in the MCU, either. While speaking to Uproxx, the actor admitted that he’s “outgrowing” superhero movies and now wishes to concentrate on making low-budget action films through his production company.

“My life and what I want to do is much different now, and I think I’m outgrowing that whole kind-of Marvel and superhero thing,” he explained. “Joe [Carnahan] and I have a really good little company in War Party, and we’re concentrating on action thrillers that are responsibly budgeted.”

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Earlier this year, Grillo revealed that he pitched Marvel an R-rated Punisher film that he described as “3:10 to Yuma meets Leon by way of Winter Soldier,” featuring Frank Castle and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury on the run. He was unsuccessful in getting the ball rolling on the project, but I think most fans can agree it sounds epic.

It’s probably for the best that Grillo has put the notion of playing the Punisher behind him, though. After all, if the studio was to greenlight a new movie for the gun-toting anti-hero, Jon Bernthal would likely be the top choice to take the role, following his acclaimed performance in Netflix’s Defenders shows. In fact, there’s a chance that a Bernthal-led Punisher flick could indeed happen in a few years’ time.

In any case, it seems like Avengers: Endgame could be Grillo’s final superhero movie performance. But tell us, did you want to see more Crossbones in the MCU? Sound off in the usual place below.