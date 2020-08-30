Avengers: Endgame Teased Fat Thor Before The Five-Year Time Jump

None of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s characters have faced quite as much tragedy as Thor. Sure, the rest of the franchise’s ensemble have faced major setbacks and losses of their own, but their misfortune can’t hold a candle to what’s befallen the God of Thunder over the last decade.

He’s lost the love of his life in Jane Foster, seen both of his parents and siblings die right in front of his very eyes, watched a fire demon destroy Asgard before Thanos showed up and wiped out half of the realm’s surviving population, and then blamed himself for failing to stop the Mad Titan wielding the power of the Stones in Avengers: Infinity War when he failed to go for the head.

Thor’s story across the Infinity Saga’s two closing chapters was arguably the most interesting and complex arc among the entire sprawling ensemble as we saw a broken shell ravaged by guilt and despair, a far cry from the confident hero he’d previously always been depicted as. Fat Thor might have been one of Avengers: Endgame‘s highlights who was frequently used as comic relief, but we never lost sight of the Odinson’s determination to atone for his past mistakes.

His transformation from chiseled demigod to slobbish layabout was hinted at even before he finally managed to decapitate Thanos second time around in the opening stages of Endgame. While the Avengers are discussing their options for taking the fight to the intergalactic genocidal maniac, Thor can be seen quietly sitting in the corner and intently listening to the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes bicker among themselves.

Not only does he stay out of the conversation, but he’s seen drinking a can of beer and chowing down on a bowl of bread, which foreshadows his imminent descent into alcohol and carb-fueled misery that informed the rest of his journey throughout the movie.