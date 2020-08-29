When Avengers: Endgame was released last year, many fans were pleasantly surprised to find out that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man played a much larger role in the story than they were anticipating. After escaping from the Quantum Realm after five years, it was Scott Lang who first floated the idea of time travel as a means to undo the effects of Thanos’ Snap.

Not only did his plan set the plot in motion, but it also convinced Tony Stark to rejoin the team after he managed to successfully figure out the formula to make the time heist a reality, meaning that things might never have changed had the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s smallest superhero not shown up just as all hope seemed lost.

Of course, last year there was an interesting theory making the rounds that Ant-Man could have easily ended the battle against Thanos by making the brave choice to crawl up the Mad Titan’s butt and expand into Giant-Man, which would have definitely been a unique approach to ending an action sequence that the MCU had been building towards for over a decade.

While that obviously didn’t happen, a new theory now claims that Ant-Man might actually be one of the very few characters capable of wielding Thor’s trusty hammer Mjolnir. You see, Scott already proved that he would make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good by shrinking down to fit between molecules in order to defeat Yellowjacket in his first solo outing, the effects of which could have been fatal if he’d gotten it wrong.

Then there’s his determination to only use violence as a last resort, as evidenced during his scrap with Falcon in Ant-Man and his reluctance to cause any serious harm in Captain America: Civil War. As Reddit user Skyflakes101 explains:

The qualities of being worthy is that you must be willing to sacrifice yourself for the greater good and must only use violence as a last resort. Scott possesses the 1st quality when he sacrificed himself by shrinking between molecules in order to defeat Yellowjacket and he also possessed the 2nd quality since he often chooses to reason with an opponent through some charismatic matter before he uses violence. Such as when he fought falcon in the first movie.

It’s an interesting theory, to be sure. But whether he was worthy or not, it certainly would have been a refreshing change of pace to see the franchise’s most relatable hero throw down with the power of a god and dominate the battlefield in Avengers: Endgame.