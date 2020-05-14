One of the few permanent deaths in Avengers: Infinity War was Gamora’s demise, thrown off a Vormir cliff by her evil adoptive father Thanos in exchange for the Soul Stone. The original Gamora was not restored in the following film, but Avengers: Endgame did introduce the time-displaced 2014 version of her. Though she ultimately turned against Thanos, she wasn’t squeaky-clean enough to stick around afterwards to hang with the heroes or go to Tony Stark’s funeral. In fact, a deleted scene (see above) revealed that she scooted off in the immediate aftermath of the final battle.

When we last see Star-Lord, he’s scanning for her on the Benatar but is unable to locate her. So, where has Gamora gone? Well, ScreenRant has put forward two options that make a lot of sense. First of all, maybe Gamora has gone home to her native planet, Zen-Whoberi. As seen in Infinity War, the world was one of those decimated by Thanos, though he spared Gamora and raised her instead. The Mad Titan told her that it had become a paradise in her absence, but that may have just been his view. It would certainly be interesting if Gamora returned there and saw what became of her people herself.

Alternatively, there’s always “the Garden” or Titan II, AKA the planet where Thanos retired after the Snap. Nebula knew of it in Endgame, so it makes sense that Gamora would, too. It’s feasible that, alone in a future version of a universe that’s not quite the same as her own, she would seek solitude and hide away on this backwater planet as she figures out what her new place in the galaxy is.

These are two smart theories, to be sure, but it all depends on how writer/director James Gunn wants to depict Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. If she’s portrayed as regretful for her crimes alongside Thanos, she may return to Zen-Whoberi to help her people. If she’s lost and lonely after Avengers: Endgame, though, then she may have gone to the Garden. Alternatively, maybe this tougher, less redeemed Gamora is up to no good. Or maybe she’s just on Contraxia getting drunk. Honestly, who knows?