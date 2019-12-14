Avengers: Endgame Theory Explains How The Film Teased Kang As Phase 5’s Villain

Fans have many ideas about who could replace Thanos as the MCU’s next big bad. With the influx of characters from Fox, the pool of potential villains for Marvel to choose from is even bigger than before. A couple of obvious ones are Doctor Doom and Galactus, but another character the studio can now play with is Fantastic Four foe Kang the Conqueror. Some have suggested he’d be a nifty new arch-nemesis for the Avengers, and this theory suggests he was already teased in Avengers: Endgame.

One Reddit user has built their theory around one of Tony Stark’s lines in Endgame: “You mess with time, it tends to mess back.” The theorist argues that this warning was playing off Newton’s Third Law of Motion – that for every action, there must be an equal and opposite reaction. All this is to say that the heroes’ bending of the time stream will cause some new threat to emerge. A new threat like the time traveling tyrant that is Kang.

It’s suggested that Kang could turn up in a major way for Phase 5. As an additional point, the theorist offers that this would allow Marvel more time to build up to Galactus in Phase 6. The Redditor even recommends that the best place for Kang to debut in a brief cameo would be in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

The central idea here that Kang could be attracted to present-day Earth due to all the temporal anomalies caused by the Avengers in Endgame is a strong one. Sure, Captain America dropped the Infinity Stones back to their rightful places at the end of the film, but there could well be further repercussions to come after how much they messed with the fabric of reality during the Time Heist.

Tell us, though, do you agree that Avengers: Endgame sowed the seeds for Kang the Conqueror to enter the stage as the MCU’s new big bad? Share your opinions in the comments section down below.