Avengers: Endgame Writers Confirm The Movie’s Namor Tease

One of the things that fans love the most about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is trying to keep their eyes peeled for the Easter Eggs that are hidden in the background of every movie, and while some are there just to reference comic book history and appeal to the diehards, other end up hinting at what the studio is planning for the future or laying the foundations for events we won’t see on the big screen for years to come.

While Avengers: Endgame was a little lighter on these teases than previous entries in the franchise, which is hardly surprising when it was much more concerned with bringing over a decade of storytelling to a satisfying conclusion, there was an exchange between Okoye and the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes early on in the movie that a lot of fans instantly picked up on.

The head of the Dora Milaje mentioned underwater tremors near Wakanda that she was dealing with by leaving them alone, which many people interpreted as an indirect reference to Namor, a character that has long been rumored for the MCU. And in the recent watch party to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame‘s release, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely cryptically hinted that Okoye was indeed talking about Atlantis during the scene in question.

Things like this never happen in the MCU by chance, and Namor and Atlantis have both been heavily rumored to play a major part in Black Panther II for a while now. However, the Sub-Mariner is subject to the same tricky rights issues as the Hulk with Universal also in control of his solo outings. But given that we’ve heard these have been sorted out now, it seems likely that Marvel will be able to use the Prince of Atlantis moving forward, and possibly even have him as T’Challa’s next major adversary.