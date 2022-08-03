Avengers fans spot a heartbreaking coincidence that deepens the tragedy of Black Widow

One of the recurring themes of Natasha Romanoff‘s decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe arc is that she always felt alone. Sure, she had some superpowered friends and was made an honorary member of the Barton family, but she never felt part of something bigger to the same extent as the rest of her peers who suited up and went into battle as the Avengers.

Even right through to standalone prequel Black Widow, there was always a sense of longing and regret behind Scarlett Johansson’s longtime fan favorite, which hit even harder when the entire overarching theme of the movie was about family, whether it’s the one you choose or the one you end up with.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any sadder, Redditors have pointed out that of the six original Avengers who first fended off the threat of the Chitauri, Black Widow was the only one who wasn’t approached in public by a fan (or fans) who were enthusiastically supportive of their efforts in saving the world.

It’s pointed out in the comments that a Black Widow deleted scene finds a young girl coming up to Natasha, but since it didn’t make the final cut, it doesn’t really cut. The Avengers are celebrities in their own right, but even with the global fame that comes with being part of an elite team built for saving the universe, Nat missed out on public appreciation.

Given that she made the ultimate sacrifice in Endgame to help right the wrongs brought on by Thanos, it stings even more.