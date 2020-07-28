Most MCU fans will have relived the Battle of Wakanda many times, having enjoyed countless repeat viewings of Avengers: Infinity War, but now they have the chance to see the epic skirmish from a whole new angle. Stuntman Sam Hargrave has revealed behind-the-scenes footage from the sequence on social media, offering a glimpse at an early version of the set piece.

The clips, uploaded to Hargrave’s Instagram account, show Black Panther under siege from Thanos’ forces minus the special effects. Fans can take a closer look at how some of the movie’s stunts were performed as well as how the scene looked before those computer-generated Outriders were added in during post-production.

Hargrave has been involved with the MCU since the original Avengers movie, in which he served as the stunt doubt for Captain America star Chris Evans. He’s since worked on all of the Russo Brothers’ Marvel films, as well as the likes of Thor: Ragnarok and non-MCU Marvel efforts such as Deadpool 2 and The Wolverine.

It’s unclear whether the prolific stuntman will continue to work for Marvel Studios through Phase 4 and beyond, but his collaborations with the Russos are certain to continue. Hargrave made his feature-length directorial debut on Netflix’s Extraction earlier this year, which the brothers were involved with. Joe Russo is currently penning a screenplay for a sequel as well and Hargrave is expected to return for it, as is lead actor Chris Hemsworth.

Following their record-breaking success with Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers are yet to confirm any plans to make another MCU film, but they haven’t ruled it out, either. Shot back to back, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were a massive undertaking for the siblings, so it makes sense that they would want to pursue smaller, non-superhero projects for a while.

With any luck, though, they’ll be back in their director’s chairs for Marvel at some point, perhaps when the MCU’s next generation of superheroes need to assemble a team to battle another potential universe-ending threat.