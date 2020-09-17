Avengers: Infinity War Star Isn’t Ruling Out A Return To The MCU

Carrie Coon has quietly been building a reputation as one of the finest talents of her generation, and finds herself regularly being showered in critical acclaim in the years since making her feature film debut in David Fincher’s Gone Girl. Having spent the first decade of her career working almost exclusively on the stage, broadening her acting horizons has led to the 39 year-old’s profile increasing dramatically.

As well as doing phenomenal work on television in The Leftovers, season 3 of Fargo and the second run of Netflix’s hit mystery series The Sinner, Coon has also lent support in Steven Spielberg’s Best Picture nominee The Post and Steve McQueen’s heist thriller Widows. Next year will see her play the most prominent adult role in hotly-anticipated sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but there’s a whole lot of people who won’t even know that her time as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already over.

Marvel At The Black Order With This All-New Avengers: Infinity War Gallery 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Coon provided the vocal performance and some of the motion capture work for Proxima Midnight, although the fully computer-generated character didn’t bear much resemblance to the actress, which is why it might have slipped through the cracks that she was even part of the cast. Proxima may have been killed off during Avengers: Infinity War‘s final battle, but the Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town star isn’t ruling out a return in the future, saying:

“That is certainly the kind of conversation that an agent would engage in when looking into committing to those jobs. Yes, they want some verbal assurances that the possibility for additional work is not completely off the table. So, yeah, absolutely. It’s like, you know, being on Chicago Fire. You get killed and then you can’t come back for another year. You want to make sure that we have job security, so we’re always asking that question. Absolutely.”

Death is hardly an obstacle when it comes to the MCU, and despite failing to make it out of Avengers: Infinity War alive, it certainly sounds as though Coon has signed up for multiple movies. Where and when she may make her return, though, remains to be seen.