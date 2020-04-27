The MCU dropped teases about Thanos and his quest for the Infinity Stones throughout its first 10 years, but when the time finally came for the Infinity Saga to conclude in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, the bold new story created a few continuity errors. Marvel’s creatives have had to offer up some retcons to paper over the cracks ever since, and that’s certainly the case for this new explanation for the mystery of the MCU’s many Infinity Gauntlets.

ComicBook.com hosted an Infinity War quarantine watch party yesterday, with writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus taking over the outlet’s Twitter account to comment on the movie. During this, they were asked how the Avengers: Age of Ultron post-credits scene fits in with the revelation that Thanos had the Gauntlet designed for him by Eitri after this point.

Here’s how they responded:

“I believe there is an existing myth of a gauntlet that could unify the stones. Hence the fake one in Odin’s vault, and Thanos wearing this fashionable “practice gauntlet.” When he needed a real one, he went to Eitri,” they said.

I believe there is an existing myth of a gauntlet that could unify the stones. Hence the fake one in Odin's vault, and Thanos wearing this fashionable "practice gauntlet." When he needed a real one, he went to Eitri. Who also provided a handy carrying case. https://t.co/Zlg87RjHtL pic.twitter.com/0OgxbCEWo8 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

19 New Avengers: Infinity War Behind The Scenes Pics Surface 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The one in Odin’s vaults obviously refers to the Gauntlet glimpsed in Thor which was later revealed to be a fake model by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. That handily took care of that copy of the glove, with Markus and McFeely clarifying that the one seen in Ultron was a “practice gauntlet.”

This kind of raises more questions than it answers, though, as we’re now left wondering what exactly the purpose of this practice gauntlet is. Was it just a prop for Thanos to test his finger-snapping skills with before he got the real thing? Maybe. After all, it would’ve been embarrassing if he’d had performance issues when the big moment finally came.

In any case, it’s now been two years since Avengers: Infinity War reached cinemas and we’ve finally got one of its plot holes (sort of) answered.