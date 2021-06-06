How The Avengers Get Paid Creates A Big MCU Plot Hole

Fans love to dive into even the tiniest and most minute details of anything to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if it doesn’t have much of a bearing on the plot in the long run. The perfect example came during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Sam Wilson revealing that the Avengers don’t get paid when being denied a bank loan turning into one of the show’s biggest talking points.

Furious fans demanded that fictional dead character Tony Stark be canceled for refusing to put his hand into his own pocket, and even Anthony Mackie thought the erstwhile Iron Man was the team’s financial benefactor. Not only that, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman revealed that he got more notes from the Marvel Studios brass about that one scene above all else, and much of the confusion was caused by the fact that it was a question nobody had thought to ask before.

However, it also creates something of a plot hole in relation to WandaVision, specifically the piece of land purchased on the sly by Vision for he and Wanda’s forever home. Within the context of the MCU, the synthezoid is less than ten years old and not human, with the entirety of his existence up to his death seeing him as part of the Avengers. Obviously, that invites questions as to how someone who wasn’t technically a person and didn’t earn a salary managed to fork over the sum and get all the paperwork done for his future dream house.

Of course, that’s probably reading into things just a little too much, but it’ll be interesting to see if any future projects address the discourse over the Avengers and their financial stability.