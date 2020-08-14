One Of The New Avengers Will Reportedly Cameo In Spider-Man 3

Iron Man and Black Widow may have met their demise, and Captain America chose to retire from the superhero life to grow old with Peggy Carter, but there are still more than enough Avengers left on the table for the next time Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are forced to assemble.

The climactic battle in Avengers: Endgame just went to show the depth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster, and that’s without even considering the huge number of new characters that are set to debut throughout Phase Four and beyond. The old guard might be on the way out, with replacements for the Hulk, Hawkeye and Thor already waiting in the wings, but all signs point to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man stepping up to fulfill the potential that his mentor Tony Stark obviously saw in the youngster.

Of course, he’s going to have to clear his name first, with Spider-Man 3 set to follow Peter Parker on the run after being framed for the murder of Mysterio and having his secret identity exposed to the world by J. Jonah Jameson. But it seems more than likely the status quo will have returned to at least some sense of normality by the time the credits roll.

Captain Marvel is expected to be the next leader of the team, but based on what we’ve heard, another hero will be sent on the recruitment drive to ensure that Spidey remains a key member of the New Avengers. According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us that Disney were working on live-action remakes of Bambi and Robin Hood months before they were announced – Sam Wilson’s Captain America will reportedly cameo in Spider-Man 3.

The first season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will apparently end with Sam suiting up in his star-spangled finest, so his appearance in the web-slinger’s third outing would likely mark his big screen debut as the new Cap. And while it won’t be a major role, and will likely be confined to the credits, it will nonetheless give us a better idea of what kind of threat could be forcing Sam into getting the band back together and forming the New Avengers so soon after Thanos has been vanquished.