‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ officially confirmed and given a release date

Ever since Avengers: Endgame wrapped up the Infinity Saga, fans have hedged their bets on Secret Wars being the next major crossover event to draw a line under the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest stage of storytelling.

Well, Kevin Feige delivered in style during Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con by confirming that everyone was right all along. Sure, it hasn’t come as much of a surprise given that we were all expecting it, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited.

In fact, there are two Avengers crossovers both set to release only six months apart in 2025 with The Kang Dynasty landing on May 2, before Secret Wars rounds off a jaw-dropping year at the theater for Marvel on November 7. That might seem like overkill, but the mouthwatering prospect of double-dropping Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is more than enough to make up for any skepticism.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will come bearing a virtually unrecognizable roster by the time Secret Wars rolls around, with the majority of Phase One stalwarts now sent packing for a variety of reasons. Not that we want to see the mythology grow stagnant, but it’ll be interesting to see how the new recruits stack up to their illustrious predecessors.

Feige loves to plan his stories out years in advance, so we’ve got a lot of ground to cover between now and Secret Wars, with the multiverse adding a fresh storytelling perspective that opens the door to limitless creative opportunities and The Kang Dynasty curiously poised as the lead-in. Now all we need to find out is whether the Russo brothers are returning to direct.