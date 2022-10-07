‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ director wonders if he’s the right man for the job

Like almost every other multi-billion dollar conglomerate, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown a preference for promoting from within – a method that’s seen countless writers and filmmakers graduating from one massive-scale superhero blockbuster to something even bigger. In the case of Destin Daniel Cretton, it’s taken him from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is a gig loaded with pressure and expectation.

After all, the May 2025 crossover epic marks the first time Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been assembled since Endgame, which capped off the Infinity Saga in spectacular fashion, and even spent a hot minute as the single highest-grossing movie in history until James Cameron decided to re-release Avatar a couple more times to reclaim the crown.

On top of that, Cretton also has a Shang-Chi sequel in the works, along with his executive producer duties on the MCU’s Wonder Man series and upcoming Disney Plus episodic comic book adaptation American Born Chinese, so he’s a very busy man who won’t have much time to himself between now and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga.

When asked by ComicBook at New York Comic Con if he was the man for The Kang Dynasty, the filmmaker could only answer with a brief “I hope so” before trailing off into laughter. Of course, if Kevin Feige thinks he can do it, then that’s a vote of confidence if ever there was one – but let’s not forget that Shang-Chi was a huge crowd-pleaser in its own right that comfortably ranks as one of the MCU’s most entertaining and best-reviewed origin stories.