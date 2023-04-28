Average Joe’s is getting back together as ‘Dodgeball’ sequel lands original star

Some movies stand the test of time, and some do not. Dodgeball: A True Underdog definitely does. The classic David v. Goliath tale with bouncy red balls is a bonafide classic, and now we have some great news: Vince Vaughn is coming back for the sequel.

It’s a different world now than it was in 2004 when the original came out, but that doesn’t mean the long-awaited sequel shouldn’t happen. If anything, Dodgeball 2 is the great unifier this country needs right now. In case you forgot, the original movie told the story of Vaughn as a gym owner who can’t quite get his life together, and is about to lose his gym.

He enters into a professional dodgeball tournament to make enough money to pay off his bills and keep his business, and classic hijinks ensue. Ben Stiller plays the bad guy with an inflatable codpiece. It’s really quite the movie, and it was a pretty big hit for its time, grossing over $114 million on a $20 million budget, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to his acting duties, Vaughn will probably produce the sequel as well. There’s been talk of a follow-up for a long time, but nothing ever gained momentum until now. In December, Vaughn revealed to THR he was open to the whole sequel thing and would see what happened.

“They’ve always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we’ll see where it goes. I think Ben is open to doing it, I think he’s in the same boat as me actually which is if it’s a really fun and great idea then that’s fun, but if it’s just something to go do it again then why?”

There’s no director attached just yet, but we’ll keep you posted on this very exciting news. Fingers crossed Gordon is coming back too.