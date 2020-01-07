Gorgeous Avatar 2 Concept Art Reveals First Look At The Sequel

It’s now been over a decade since Avatar arrived in cinemas, dazzling audiences with its state-of-the-art CG animation and earning enough to be crowned the world’s highest-grossing movie (at least until Avengers: Endgame broke its record last year). In 2021, though, James Cameron will finally release the first sequel out of a planned three. And, at Las Vegas’ CES 2020 today, the legendary filmmaker unveiled some awe-inspiring concept art that gave us our first look at Avatar 2.

Of course, it’s known that much of the sequel will be set underwater. In fact, part of the reason for the long delay between movies is the tricky process of perfecting the technology to allow for performance-capture to work underwater. These concept art pieces further hint at that, with various Na’Vi people dotted around the shores of the planet Pandora. Note that the first image appears to show Sam Worthington’s Jake and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri watching over the world they saved from the Unobtanium-hungry humans in the last film.

Alongside those two leads, Cameron has amassed a star-studded cast for the sequel, including – but not limited to – Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh and Oona Chaplin. As shooting for Avatar 2 and 3 occurred back to back, presumably most of these new faces will return for future movies, too. Oh, and Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver are also back, with Lang once again serving as the main antagonist and Weaver said to be portraying a new character.

As Jake is no longer an avatar and now properly a Na’Vi, it’s believed that Avatar 2 won’t be the final title of the movie, though Cameron has yet to reveal what that’ll be. Whatever its branding, the director is confident that he’ll be able to beat Endgame to get his sequel crowned the biggest movie in history again. That’s a big ask, but with the full might of Disney behind it now, there’s every chance Avatar 2 could manage it.