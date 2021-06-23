An Awesome Horror Comedy Is Blowing Up On Netflix

For a long time, the idea of a Zombieland sequel felt more like wishful thinking than something that would actually end up happening. The first installment was a big hit, earning in excess of $102 million at the box office on a budget of $23 million and generating huge buzz for its inventive and massively entertaining melding of the zombie and comedy genres.

Director Ruben Fleischer, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and the central quarter of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin all found themselves being kept incredibly busy over the following decade, though, leading to many fans resigning themselves to the fact the band would never get back together.

In between the release of the first film and the announcement that Double Tap had been given the official green light by Sony in the summer of 2018, Amazon ordered a pilot episode for Zombieland: The Series, which didn’t get picked up by the streamer, and co-scribe Reese even laid part of the blame on the fans for being so against the project from the outset.

Exactly ten years after Zombieland arrived, Double Tap was unleashed onto audiences around the world, and while it failed to bring much freshness to the premise, it was still a fun time at the movies powered largely by the comic timing and easy chemistry between the principal cast.

The core creative team have semi-jokingly put forward the notion of making a new entry every ten years, so there could be a long time to wait for the third chapter. However, the second adventure for Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock is blowing up on Netflix, where it can currently be found as the thirteenth most-watched title around the world.