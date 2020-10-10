The Best Horror Movies To Stream On Netflix This Halloween

With the world still in the midst of a global pandemic, it’s fair to say that this Halloween is going to probably look a little different, to say the least. Indeed, with social distancing and tighter local restrictions in place, it’s likely that most people will be enjoying the creepiest season of the year from the comfort and safety of their own home, away from the bustling crowds.

Fear not, however! Tradition dictates that a good ol’ horror flick is all you need to help get you into that spooky spirit. And we’ve discovered a handful of spine-chilling movies that you can stream on Netflix right now to keep you entertained while staying indoors this October. I mean, sharing is caring, right?

The Addams Family

It’s always handy having a family-friendly horror offering up your blood-soaked sleeve, and Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 classic black comedy is no different. Introduce all the wee whippersnappers to the creepiest and kookiest family around. They really are a scream!

Insidious

James Wan’s critically-acclaimed supernatural chiller sees a family under threat from a demonic entity that is hellbent on seizing control of their youngster. Trite though it may sound, what’s truly special about Insidious isn’t how well-acted it is or how disturbing the ghosts that go bump in the night are. Instead, what’s really memorable is the constant sense of eerie dread, and that mind-blowing twist at the end, too. Not for the faint of heart!

The Guest

2014’s under-the-radar thriller focuses on a family in mourning who’re visited by their deceased son’s alleged best friend. Blending stylish action and a twisting narrative, Adam Wingard’s thriller is tense and suspenseful and boasts an excellent performance from Beauty And The Beast star Dan Stevens.

Poltergeist

Tobe Hooper’s supernatural shocker not only managed to snag three Academy Award nominations, but managed to get an entirely new audience into the horror genre (it’s one of the rare PG-rated horror flicks that has gone on to become a critical and commercial success). Focusing on a family’s home haunted by a myriad of resentful phantasms and ghastly apparitions, Poltergeist is simply a classic slice of cinematic history.

Elsewhere, other notable pics that deserve a mention are Jeremy Saulnier’s excellent nazi thriller Green Room, Brad Anderson’s mind-bending Silent Hill-esque Session 9, Joel Edgerton’s eerily realistic nail-biter The Gift, and Trey Edward Shults’ post-apocalyptic psychological chiller It Comes At Night.

But tell us, will you be checking out any of these Netflix horror flicks this Halloween? If so, which ones? Let us know in the usual place!