Awesome new ‘The Batman’ promo art surfaces in Korea

The Batman is shaping up to be the first huge film of 2022. When it arrives in March, it’ll be the first solo Batman film in a decade, with Matt Reeves having cooked up a whole new Gotham City, providing fresh takes on the classic rogue’s gallery, and showcasing a brutal and tortured Dark Knight played by Robert Pattinson.

The marketing campaign is now in full swing around the world, with billboards appearing for the movie in most major cities, international TV spots airing, and stores filling with cool Batman merch. The latest reveal comes from South Korea, where they have some insanely stylish promo art not seen anywhere else. Check it out:

New Korean promotional art and images for The Batman! These look incredible.



Thank you for the photos, @MoolbbuSB!#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/2iczPtTGtl — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) January 27, 2022

These are apparently just the highlights of the awesome Korean ad campaign, as another user followed it up with yet more exclusive art on display:

Obviously you can’t judge a film by its advertising, but between this and the trailers, it’s safe to say The Batman will be a visual feast. After years of focusing on blue and white via the Nolan and Snyder movies, the consistent use of bright red marks a break with the past — additionally being extremely eye-catching.

After multiple delays attributable to COVID-19, The Batman has been a very long time coming, but soon we’ll know if it was worth the wait or not. In about a month’s time, the review embargo will lift and we’ll suddenly know a lot more about what happens, but in the meantime, images like this bode very well indeed.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4.