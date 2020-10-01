An Awesome Rob Zombie Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Though Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses is now almost two decades old, it still finds itself coming up in conversation pretty often, wit ha lot of people still holding out hope that the fabled director’s cut will finally surface.

As fans will know, the 2003 horror pic had a rough journey to theaters. Universal refused to distribute it at first as they were afraid of an NC-17 rating, and so the director bought back the rights and ended up putting it out through Lionsgate. But even then, quite a lot of content was cut to get that R-rating. due to fears of an NC-17 rating. Eventually, Zombie bought back the rights and put it out through Lionsgate.

The more extreme footage still eludes us, but at the very least, fans can now revisit the cult classic from the comfort of their own homes and as many times as they like. And that’s because House of 1000 Corpses hit Netflix today.

For those unfamiliar with the beloved horror film, Zombie’s directorial debut was a relatively low-budget production that took inspiration from genre titans like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for a very bloody but still humorous film. The story revolves around a group of unfortunates enter who cross paths with murderous Firefly clan, led by Sid Haig’s Captain Spaulding, and while it’s not the strongest script, let’s be honest – no one is watching this movie for a compelling plot.

No, folks love House of 1000 Corpses for its extreme blood and gore and surreal comedy, making it a true cult favorite and still one of Rob Zombie’s best efforts behind the camera. And now that it’s on Netflix, you haven no excuse not to revisit it – or check it out for the first time if you’ve somehow never seen it.