Starring Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina, and Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh, Netflix announced in 2020 that it would be releasing a yet-to-be-titled sister comedy alongside 20th Century Fox. At the time of the announcement, the film was being written by Hocus Pocus 2’s Jen D’Angelo, but since then no other announcements have been made.

It makes sense that we haven’t heard much about the upcoming film given that both Awkwafina and Oh have been busy promoting their most recent projects all over the world. But fans anticipating the stars’ film might be shocked to hear that the sister comedy has been bumped from Netflix. They will be equally delighted to learn that it has landed safely at Disney Plus.

Sandra Oh, who most know from Grey’s Anatomy, has garnered a heap of attention for her role in BBC’s Killing Eve, especially after becoming the first Asian woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama since 1980. Awkwafina, who recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has a long history in comedy, from her Comedy Central show Awkwafina is Nora From Queens to various stand-up shows.

As for why the film was bumped from Netflix, it was done when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in their massive 2019 deal, which found a majority of films slated for production and release dropped amid the merger. Thankfully for fans of Awkwafina and Oh, their film was not one of them.

The film, which is still untitled, is described by Deadline as “a sister duo comedy centered upon a recluse who is visited by her train-wreck of a sister who wants nothing more than to help her fulfill her dream of being on a game show.”

While no other information has been released, the film is being produced by comedy legend Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum, which should tell fans that no matter what, the film is going to be hilarious.