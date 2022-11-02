Awkward behind the scenes Star Wars photo sparks hilarious ‘What If’ scenarios

It’s always fun to get a peek behind the curtain of the production of our favorite films and and remember that our favorite characters are in fact human. Of course, sometimes we can’t help ourselves – and we tend to canonize the weirdest and most wonderful uncut moments.

This is exactly what happened after Reddit user u/Puyolda took to the Star Wars subreddit to share a pretty amusing behind the scenes photo which absolutely reeks of an awkward situation of the characters depicted:

In reality, Samuel L. Jackson, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Ian McDiarmid are probably just kicking back between takes. Naturally, however, a whole lot of theories get thrown around as to how that scene would be playing out in character, and to hilarious effect.

One user went with a guilty-looking Anakin getting picked up from school by his guardians Windu and Kenobi after getting into a fight, with Palpatine playing the disappointed principal.

The disappointed dad dynamic actually turns out to be a recurring theme among most of the takes – from his mentors getting upset with Anakin for getting Padme pregnant, to an awkward conversation about why it’s wrong to kill younglings, and another take on why he shouldn’t be throwing Master Windu out of windows so often.

The entire post keeps on giving, becoming an absolute treasure trove of silly what-if scenarios:

We like to think that Windu, Kenobi, Skywalker are playing out the best-case scenario for the Star Wars universe and sitting down and talking through their problems like grownups before things reach their boiling point, while Palpatine awkwardly sits in the corner of the booth twiddling his thumbs hoping that Anakin doesn’t out him.

If it’s at all possible, there’s almost too much Star Wars to look forward to – Andor is still airing its final few episodes, The Mandalorian is back early next year, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Acolyte also recently started filming.