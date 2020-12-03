Baby Yoda Becomes Darth Grogu In Dark New Mandalorian Fan Art

You’ve seen him as the cutest little Force-wielding sidekick in that galaxy far, far away. And you’ve seen him as a stubborn adolescent with no moral integrity. And now, some new fan art depicts The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda as the world’s next harbinger of doom, Darth Grogu.

Star Wars has already established that even beyond the simplistic and shallow interpretations of the Jedi and the Sith about the Force and its two conflicting sides, the energy field that surrounds all living things is also a trimorphous entity. The canon first explained this in The Clone Wars, when Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka visited the planet Mortis, believed to be the original birthplace of the Force. There, they met the two embodiments of the dark side and the light, the Son and the Daughter, respectively. And then, there was the Father, who kept the balance between them.

So, it stands to reason that all Force-sensitive individuals, regardless of their age and species, contain these two aspects. As for Baby Yoda, we’ve seen him tilt towards the dark side on more than one occasion throughout The Mandalorian. In fact, this has turned into something of a recurring theme and during the latest episode, Ahsoka claimed to have sensed in Grogu the same anger and hatred that led to the downfall of Anakin Skywalker.

I know what you’re thinking, though – how could a creature as sweet and beloved as Baby Yoda turn to the dark side? Well, if you’re having a hard time imagining how ‘Darth Grogu’ would look, Fandom has taken it upon themselves to depict a terrible and menacing version of The Child, which you can see below.

Fortunately, we can expect Jon Favreau to take The Mandalorian in a different direction than this and I think it’s safe to say that Mando will eventually find a way to instil some lasting good in his ward, saving the galaxy from the wrath of Darth Grogu in the process.