Bad Boys For Life Star Joins HBO Max’s Batgirl

Up until today, the only cast member officially announced for HBO Max’s Batgirl was Leslie Grace, which is understandable when she’s playing the title hero. Besides the new Barbara Gordon, though, the ensemble has been looking a little bare, even if J.K. Simmons was said to be in talks to reprise his Justice League role as her onscreen father.

However, directors Billall Fallah and Adil El Arbi have recruited one of their Bad Boys for Life stars to board the HBO Max exclusive, with Deadline revealing that Jacob Scipio has signed on for an undisclosed part in the superhero blockbuster. In further exciting news, Simmons is reportedly locked to make his return, which will no doubt reignite the SnyderVerse chatter all over again.

28 year-old Englishman Scipio is enjoying a rapid rise up the Hollywood ladder, with Bad Boys for Life bringing him international recognition after he terrorized Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Armando Aretas. He also lent support in acclaimed war movie The Outpost and Michael B. Jordan’s Bad Boys for Life, and will additionally be seen in The Expendables 4 and Nicolas Cage’s meta action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

We didn’t get anything from Batgirl at DC FanDome other than some concept art, but with the cast falling into place, much bigger news surely won’t be too far away.