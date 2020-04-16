Bad Boys For Life May End Up As 2020’s Highest Grossing Film

Bad Boys For Life may end up grossing more money at the box office than any other film of 2020, but it might not achieve that honor the way its cast and crew would’ve preferred.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on both the lives of people around the world and the global economy. In March, AMC and most other theaters began shutting their doors to the public in an effort to help mitigate the spread of the virus. This box office shutdown has gone hand-in-hand with the delay of dozens of major films, many being pushed back as far as 2022 as the outbreak continues to leave a lot of lingering unknowns.

As one of the only major films to be released in theaters this year so far, Bad Boys For Life is on the track to be the biggest movie at the box office with its haul of $419 million, exceeding the success of the previous two entries in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence buddy cop series. With its second-place ranking, Sonic the Hedgehog didn’t even come close to Bad Boys For Life, bringing in a mere $306 million in comparison.

Of course, everything could change if the world gets good news in the coming months. A rapid and substantial decline in COVID-19 cases could see a reduction in social distancing requirements, meaning businesses may begin to reopen and allow life to resume some sense of normalcy. In that case, it’s possible theater chains could open their doors for some of the big films set to be released later in the year, possibly leading to the action blockbuster losing its current crown.

Bad Boys For Life was released early in digital formats due to the coronavirus and can be rented or downloaded now across a variety of services. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t done so already, as it’s a very, very fun ride.