Bam Margera confirmed to appear in ‘Jackass Forever’

I’m hyped for Jackass Forever. After two years of COVID-19 misery, an hour or two of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and the gang getting whacked in the nuts is sorely needed. But there’s a cloud hanging over the production, all stemming from former Jackass Bam Margera’s dismay at being fired from the movie.

Things quickly got intense, with Margera being slapped with a restraining order after reportedly threatening director Jeff Tremaine’s wife and children. Margera responded with legal action of his own, filing a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and others involved in Jackass Forever for wrongful termination and intellectual property theft.

But in an unlikely twist, it seems Margera is in Jackass Forever after all. An interview with Johnny Knoxville in Variety touches on the legal battle, confirming that he’s present for one stunt and will be listed in the credits as the 45th of 49 performers.

Knoxville commented on the situation, saying:

“It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot.”

He was also asked if the legal action came as a surprise:

“Yes and no. Because he’s in such a way that anything’s possible. So, something will break your heart — but it might not shock you.”

Margera’s lawsuit is also moving forward, with a California judge ruling that he has a “probability of success”. His lawyers commented that “this is a complete victory for Bam that demonstrates our claims are sound.”

At this point, it seems unlikely that Margera’s lawsuit will block the movie’s release, but even after Jackass Forever, the off-screen drama is set to continue for some time.

Jackass Forever hits theaters on February 4, 2022.