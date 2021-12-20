Bane? Green Goblin? Sorry, it’s Thanos that drops the hardest bars

Marvel and DC fans are debating which movie supervillain drops the hardest bars, and going by the way, “Thanos” is trending on Twitter right now, and it looks like they’ve decided. While folks often rate bad guys on how tough they are or how thoroughly they kick the snot out of the heroes, to be a truly top-notch supervillain you need to back it up with epic lines that make the audience think, “wait, maybe this guy’s got a point.”

Twitter user @rudesoffice started the discussion on social media today over which villain had the greatest quotes out of Thanos (Josh Brolin), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Bane (Tom Hardy). The OG tweet went viral as fans responded with their own thoughts. And each of the trio had their supporters.

Who was getting the hardest bars off? pic.twitter.com/CnRp5U9a92 — ./04AB3890 (@rudesoffice) December 19, 2021

Bane could really hold a crowd’s attention.

Bane blew up a whole stadium and started talking to the crowd like it was a halftime show https://t.co/vKUJyXoN7P — Jah 🏁 (@JahweelR) December 20, 2021

But Goblin is the OG for a lot of people.

I might be biased but



MISERY, MISERY, MISERY. THAT'S WHAT YOU'VE CHOSEN.



GOBLIN FOR PRESIDENT https://t.co/u0YwMD2arJ — K.O.! DESTRUCTIVE FINISH! (@Sk8TwinX) December 20, 2021

Then again, there’s no beating Thanos and his Old Testament speechifying.

Thanos spoke like an Old Testament prophet. He’s clear https://t.co/GfHpaU874c — 𝑰𝑴𝑷𝑨𝑪𝑻𝑰𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑻. (@faiyabrand) December 20, 2021

It’s impossible to read this line without hearing Brolin’s voice in your head.

Thanos mainly because



“Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives.” https://t.co/NVdPT2hAdG — Kyle (@TigerDropped) December 20, 2021

The Mad Titan has no competition.

"dread it, run from it, destiny arrives all the same…and now it's here, or should i say….i am." now let's never bring up this debate again. Thanos have no competition — 🥋MorGan (@iz_MorGan) December 20, 2021

He’s a philosopher.

I look at thanos as a philosopher everything that man said was 100% facts lol he just had the nerve to see it through https://t.co/1monZLMAMp — VL-TMC 🏁🏁RIP 🐍2-8&24 (@Iam_Sportcenter) December 20, 2021

On the other hand, let’s not overlook the highly quotable Ultron.

Ultron gets a fair shout https://t.co/29vPmTfV1M — • (@marlonbrayndo) December 20, 2021

Alternatively, either the Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender versions of Magneto deserve a mention, too.

You are all wrong for the hardest bars go to the one and only… pic.twitter.com/kXBQU2ulFp — Rafael Ⓥ (@Rafael02118652) December 20, 2021

And it’s straight-up disrespectful to have this conversation without mentioning Heath Ledger’s Joker.

Disrespectful to leave him out of this 😐 https://t.co/Sw87ZE0mCu pic.twitter.com/oqkqw0iEYA — Faze Obama (@OPenjoyer) December 20, 2021

All three of these villains have some of the best lines in comic book film history. Bane’s so iconic that every guy and their dog has an impression ready to go, and Norman Osborn had some great material for his grand return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, thankfully. But there’s a reason Thanos made a huge impact on pop culture with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He’s clearly hard to beat in the eyes of Marvel fans.