Bane? Green Goblin? Sorry, it’s Thanos that drops the hardest bars
Marvel and DC fans are debating which movie supervillain drops the hardest bars, and going by the way, “Thanos” is trending on Twitter right now, and it looks like they’ve decided. While folks often rate bad guys on how tough they are or how thoroughly they kick the snot out of the heroes, to be a truly top-notch supervillain you need to back it up with epic lines that make the audience think, “wait, maybe this guy’s got a point.”
Twitter user @rudesoffice started the discussion on social media today over which villain had the greatest quotes out of Thanos (Josh Brolin), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Bane (Tom Hardy). The OG tweet went viral as fans responded with their own thoughts. And each of the trio had their supporters.
Bane could really hold a crowd’s attention.
But Goblin is the OG for a lot of people.
Then again, there’s no beating Thanos and his Old Testament speechifying.
It’s impossible to read this line without hearing Brolin’s voice in your head.
The Mad Titan has no competition.
He’s a philosopher.
On the other hand, let’s not overlook the highly quotable Ultron.
Alternatively, either the Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender versions of Magneto deserve a mention, too.
And it’s straight-up disrespectful to have this conversation without mentioning Heath Ledger’s Joker.
All three of these villains have some of the best lines in comic book film history. Bane’s so iconic that every guy and their dog has an impression ready to go, and Norman Osborn had some great material for his grand return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, thankfully. But there’s a reason Thanos made a huge impact on pop culture with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He’s clearly hard to beat in the eyes of Marvel fans.