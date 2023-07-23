‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ dragging the box office to its top-grossing weekend ever that doesn’t involve Thanos ending the universe

With both of the weekend’s viral and cinematic sensations performing far beyond expectations, it was only yesterday that the double-bill of Barbie and Oppenheimer was being predicted to inspire the domestic box office to its highest-grossing weekend since Avengers: Endgame arrived over four years ago.

However, that appears to be something of an understatement, with the power of Barbenheimer – coupled with strong holds from the likes of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Sound of Freedom, and Insidious: The Red Door – now propelling the three-day frame right to the very top of the historical charts, with only a certain Mad Titan potentially standing in its way.

Images via Universal/Warner Bros.

According to the latest estimates, the Barbenheimer bonanza will see the Top 10 biggest movies in the United States combine to earn at least $308 million, which would be just the fourth time in history such a feat has occurred. That being said, should the actual figures manage to exceed $313 million – which isn’t entirely out of the question – then the tally will surpass the frame that heralded the debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens to take third position on the all-time rankings.

That would put Barbenheimer behind only the cumulative maiden weekends of Avengers: Infinity War ($315 million) and Endgame ($402 million), and it can’t be ruled out that it won’t surpass the former either if the two main attractions get a boost from the other eight titles on the list.