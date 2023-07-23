‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ dragging the box office to its top-grossing weekend ever that doesn’t involve Thanos ending the universe

With both of the weekend’s viral and cinematic sensations performing far beyond expectations, it was only yesterday that the double-bill of Barbie and Oppenheimer was being predicted to inspire the domestic box office to its highest-grossing weekend since Avengers: Endgame arrived over four years ago.
However, that appears to be something of an understatement, with the power of Barbenheimer – coupled with strong holds from the likes of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Sound of Freedom, and Insidious: The Red Door – now propelling the three-day frame right to the very top of the historical charts, with only a certain Mad Titan potentially standing in its way.
According to the latest estimates, the Barbenheimer bonanza will see the Top 10 biggest movies in the United States combine to earn at least $308 million, which would be just the fourth time in history such a feat has occurred. That being said, should the actual figures manage to exceed $313 million – which isn’t entirely out of the question – then the tally will surpass the frame that heralded the debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens to take third position on the all-time rankings.
That would put Barbenheimer behind only the cumulative maiden weekends of Avengers: Infinity War ($315 million) and Endgame ($402 million), and it can’t be ruled out that it won’t surpass the former either if the two main attractions get a boost from the other eight titles on the list.