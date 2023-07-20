‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ have completely overshadowed a blockbuster releasing on the same day with better reviews than both of them

July 21 of 2023 will forever be known as the day that Barbie and Oppenheimer went head-to-head in the cinematic battle of the year, but don’t sleep on the third big budget spectacular releasing tomorrow that happens to have better reviews than both of them.

Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed spin on the iconic doll and Christopher Nolan’s riveting biographical drama are each riding a wave of widespread critical adulation that’s seen them land current Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings of 89 and 93 percent, but that still hasn’t been enough to make either feature the top-rated release of the weekend.

Cr. Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023.

Instead, that honor falls to Netflix’s sci-fi caper They Cloned Tyrone, which is carrying a magnificent 97 percent score on the aggregation site, although there’s a distinct chance it’ll end up being lost in the shuffle as theatergoers all over the world decide to indulge in the Barbenheimer double feature.

Comfortably one of Netflix’s finest originals to come along in what feels like forever, the irreverent and offbeat tale finds John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx partnering up to uncover an underground conspiracy that – as you can no doubt infer from the title – revolves around replicating humans via surreptitious scientific means.

Barbenheimer may be combining to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars from paying customers this weekend, but Netflix subscribers shouldn’t forget about the other big budget debutant that’s got better reviews than both of them that you don’t even have to leave the confines of your home to enjoy.