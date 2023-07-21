‘Barbie’ throws a jab at Zack Snyder, perhaps not realizing his ‘secret passion’

Zack Snyder may well be crushed at Barbie making fun of him as he can't get enough of Barbie movies.

Barbie has finally rolled up in her hot pink sports car and is set to tear up the summer box office. The hotly anticipated movie arrived to hugely positive reviews and has just demolished Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Thursday night previews, meaning it may well be in line to crack the coveted billion-dollar mark at the international box office.

The satirical movie doesn’t pull any punches, but there’s one little jab that may have gone slightly awry. At one point, a Barbie is recovering from being brainwashed into a patriarchal world, mentioning that for a moment she became someone who was extremely invested in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

We loved both Barbie and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but though the joke stings a little we can’t deny it’s a pretty funny line. But what Greta Gerwig might not have appreciated is that Zack Snyder appears to be a big Barbie movie fan, going as far as to describe it as “his secret passion”:

Now, Snyder is the father to eight children, so it’s just possible that these movies were purchased for one of them to watch rather than himself.

But that’s the much less funny option, so we’re just going to believe that the director of the action-fuelled gritty and operatic muscle-fests of 300, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League likes to relax with a big bucket of popcorn and a viewing of Barbie: A Fairy Secret.

Barbie is now in theaters.