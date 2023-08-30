Ever wonder what might happen if the boy you fancy invites you to spend the summer with him and his incredibly rich and equally intense family, resulting in an emotional roller coaster packed with strobe lights and possibly some heartbreak, and, in this scenario, you also happen to be Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan?

If that question wasn’t already burned into your brain, it probably is now, and we’ll be finding out the answer before long thanks to Saltburn, the upcoming drama thriller written and directed by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) that just received its first trailer.

The film stars Keoghan as Oliver Quick, a college student who develops something of a crush on his schoolmate Felix Catton, played by Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi. When the latter invites Oliver to his parents’ estate, Saltburn, for the summer, he quickly discovers that he’s bitten off more than he can chew; indeed, as if his feelings for Felix weren’t enough, a sudden onslaught of verbose parties and the ever-aberrant Catton clan will ensure one summer that Oliver won’t soon forget, for better or worse.

Shoring up the rest of the cast are the likes of Carey Mulligan, who reunites with Fennell after nabbing an Academy Award nomination for her role in Promising Young Woman, as well as Rosamund Pike (The Wheel of Time), Richard E. Grant (Loki), Archie Madekwe (Midsommar, Gran Turismo), and Ewan Mitchell (House of the Dragon). Margot Robbie also produces alongside Tom Ackerley.

Saltburn will begin a limited theatrical run in the United States on Nov. 24 before a wider release on Dec. 1.