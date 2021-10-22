Batgirl Casting Call Potentially Teasing Debut Of Fan Favorite Character

Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were announced to be directing HBO Max’s Batgirl this past May, with Birds of Prey and The Flash scribe Christina Hodson penning the latest draft of the screenplay, but it’s taken a while for things to get moving at any significant pace.

Leslie Grace was hired to play the title hero in July, but only in the last week or so have a succession of major pieces fallen into place, signaling that production is gearing up to start shortly. DC FanDome revealed the first concept art from the movie, while Jacob Scipio was announced to be joining the cast at the same time it was confirmed J.K. Simmons was locked in to return as Commissioner Gordon.

El Arbi and Fallah then confirmed that we’ll be seeing ‘the real Batman’ in the film, and now a casting call making the rounds has teased the introduction of a fan favorite character. As you can see below, the non-specific job advertisement has fans convinced that Barbara Gordon’s close friend Alysia Yeoh is on her way to the DCEU.

Alysia has become a firm favorite since first debuting in 2011, where she was introduced as Barbara’s roommate and the first canonically transgender character in DC Comics history, so it stands to reason that she’d end up as part of the Batgirl feature film given her ties to the superhero and popularity among readers.