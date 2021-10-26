Batgirl Reportedly Casting Barbara Gordon’s Love Interest

Anyone who was feeling even the tiniest bit skeptical about HBO Max’s Batgirl movie is now almost obligated to check it out for themselves after the streaming exclusive added Brendan Fraser, one of the most wholesome and beloved stars on the internet.

Seeing the resurgent actor play the villain in a comic book movie is an exciting prospect, and fingers crossed that we’ll get to see him go toe-to-toe with the grizzled gravitas of J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon. Unsurprisingly, The Mummy legend has been trending almost nonstop since beating out Sylvester Stallone to land the part of what’s expected to be Firefly, but there could be more casting news on the horizon.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Borys Kit offers that the production is now looking for someone to play the son of the big bad, who ends up getting romantically involved with Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon. That would eliminate the recently-cast Jacob Scipio from the equation, then, but it’s another sign that cameras on Batgirl are expected to start rolling imminently.

Batgirl has been in development for years, but will finally be brought to the screen by Bad Boys for Life duo Billal Fallah and Adil El Arbi. It doesn’t matter who else boards the ensemble from here on out, though, because to paraphrase Jerry Maguire; you had us at Brendan Fraser.