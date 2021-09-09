Batgirl Star Addresses Rumors Of A Dark Knight Cameo

The news that J.K. Simmons had entered talks to return as Commissioner Gordon in HBO Max’s Batgirl would have you believe that the streaming exclusive is tied directly to the SnyderVerse, adding another wrinkle to the continually messy DCEU mythology, but that hasn’t stopped rumors making the rounds that characters from all corners of the franchise’s timeline could end up dropping by for a cameo appearance.

Inevitably, Michael Keaton’s Batman has been touted as one of the prime contenders, with his return in The Flash opening the doors to the multiverse. Ironically, Barbara Gordon was initially set to make her own DCEU debut in Ben Affleck’s version of The Batman, but Matt Reeves ended up rebooting the Dark Knight instead, and Leslie Grace now has the opportunity to headline her own solo adventure.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grace was asked if we could expect the Caped Crusader to make his presence felt in her movie, and the actress didn’t beat around the bush with her response.

“Batman’s out, he’s doing a whole bunch of stuff, so I’m going to need some of my ladies to help me out on this next run, you know what I’m saying?”

It makes sense to keep Batman as far away from the project as possible, when it would comfortably overshadow the title hero. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are hugely talented filmmakers, with screenwriter Christina Hodson having proven her DCEU chops already by scripting Birds of Prey and The Flash, so Batgirl has more than enough creative talent on board without having to rely on a fan-baiting cameo from pop culture’s most iconic nocturnal vigilante to drum up interest.