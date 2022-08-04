‘Batgirl’ star shares BTS video from simpler times when the movie existed

In a year full of controversies, the DCEU was rocked by yet another shocking turn this week after it was announced that Warner Bros. won’t be releasing Batgirl after all. The movie had already completed filming, but with the studio looking to cut back on streaming films and its mid-tier budget meaning it apparently wouldn’t hold up to a cinematic release, the project has been permanently shelved.

Fans had been hyped to see Barbara Gordon suit up for her very first solo outing, especially as directors Adil el Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Ms. Marvel) had assembled such a talented cast. In the wake of the sad news, Ivory Aquino — who would have starred as Babs’ best friend, Alysia Yeoh — shared a set video from filming that reminds us of happier times.

The clip sees Aquino, co-star Ethan Kai, and the Batgirl herself Leslie Grace taking a karaoke break. In the Heights breakout Grace naturally knocks it out the park singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Which is a choice of song that takes on an extra weight now, given that fans are desperately hoping there will be a way they can get to see Batgirl one day.

Aquino’s video just reminds us all over again how unfair it is that Batgirl is never going to see the light of day as the cast clearly had an absolute blast making it, and often that energy can translate into something pretty special on screen. Although it doesn’t mean much to fans, though, at least those involved in the movie formed some lasting friendships that will hopefully survive the death of the film itself.

Brendan Fraser was also to have featured as villain Firefly, while Michael Keaton — whose entire DCEU future is under question right now — returned as Batman. There doesn’t seem to be much of an upside at this juncture, but like the song says, Batgirl fans, don’t stop believing.