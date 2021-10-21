The Batman Action Figure Leaks New Info About Catwoman

There’s a new The Batman action figure making the rounds online, and it contains something we haven’t seen yet in any trailer for the movie.

There are actually three figures. Batman, The Riddler in a green getup, and Catwoman with one important accessory – her famous whip. The whip is a staple of Catwoman’s character and it makes a welcome addition to the costume.

The whip might heighten any battle scenes between Batman and Catwoman. Especially since director Matt Reeves said the two actors shared remarkable chemistry.

“There was just something very special and magical about the way [Pattinson and Kravitz] played off of each other right from the beginning,” Reeves said. “And so I just knew right away I was thinking, ‘Well, there’s just a really neat look.’ I know you guys are friends. And so there was a great chemistry right from the beginning that I felt like there was a connection which you naturally had. And I feel like when we were filming, obviously that came out more and more.”

Kravitz said she almost lost the job over a different aspect of her costume. She told the story at a panel at DC Fandome with Reeves and star Robert Pattinson.

“I definitely remember because that [screen test] was basically my audition, right? You know, Rob is already cast and that was my audition, and I was really nervous. And I remember you gave me [a helmet]. The hardest part to be honest on is the helmet I have that they were like, ‘Here’s this helmet,’ you know, and you have to like walk out, and then you take the helmet off and you do the scene. But it’s like sometimes really hard to look like cool when you’re taking off, like, get stuck. And I was like, ‘This is how I lose the part. I lose the part because I can’t take it off.'”

The Batman is set to release March 4, 2022.