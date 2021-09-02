Batman Beyond Movie Reportedly Casting Person Of Color As Terry McGinnis

With Michael Keaton returning as an older Bruce Wayne in The Flash movie, the chances of a Batman Beyond live-action movie happening went from a pipedream to an extremely plausible outcome. At this point, reports and rumors have been swirling so much that it’s all but officially confirmed that Keaton will follow up his Flash appearance by training up his protégé Terry McGinnis in a BB film. But who will portray the Batman of the Future himself?

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Warner Bros. is looking to hire a person of color in the role of Terry. It doesn’t sound like the casting process has properly begun, but when it does, the studio is apparently looking exclusively at non-Caucasian actors. Going by GFR’s intel, however, they are leaving their options open instead of searching for someone of a specific ethnicity. Fans have previously campaigned for Terry to be played by an Asian-American, but WB could well go in a different direction.

Batman Beyond Fan Poster Imagines Michael Keaton's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Something the DCEU has always excelled at is diversifying the roster of heroes from the comics, starting with Zack Snyder casting Israeli actress Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Polynesian Jason Momoa as Aquaman. This isn’t going to change anytime soon, either, as In the Heights star Leslie Grace was recently hired as Barbara Gordon for HBO Max’s Batgirl movie. So recasting Terry McGinnis as a POC would be a natural part of the franchise’s general mission statement.

Terry entered the DC universe with the acclaimed Batman Beyond animated series, which premiered in 1999, as voiced by Will Friedle. Justice League Unlimited later dropped the bombshell that he’s actually the biological son of Bruce Wayne. This could mean a biracial actor may be sought for the part, but it’s also possible that this element of his character will be disregarded, much as it’s been mostly ignored in the comics.

Hopefully, as we near The Flash‘s release next November, the Batman Beyond movie will start to take shape.