Here’s How Dave Bautista Could Look As The Batman’s Bane

The next outing for the Caped Crusader of Gotham City in Matt Reeves’ The Batman will feature several prominent villains including Catwoman and the Riddler, but fans are eager to see Bane make an appearance as well. Specifically, people would like to see Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista as one of the Dark Knight’s greatest enemies.

Details about the upcoming flick are tightly under wraps, which is why despite all the hype surrounding Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s take on the World’s Greatest Detective, we still don’t know a whole lot about the plot or the characters. One thing’s for certain, though, Warner Bros. is definitely pulling out all the stops for this film, and even with the scarcity of information, we already know that several major players from the Batman rogues gallery will make an appearance, including Selina Kyle’s Catwoman, Edward Nashton’s Riddler, Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin, and Carmine Falcone.

With so many antagonists all crammed into a single movie, this would definitely mirror Nolan’s Batman Begins from 2005, but can we expect any other villains to show face? After all, the story would do well to center around a main antagonist. I guess we won’t know for sure until we get closer to The Batman‘s premiere date, but it appears that some fans are excited to see an MCU star portray the legendary mercenary Bane. And thanks to Instagram artist Dalton Barrett, we now know what the actor could look like in the part.

The Batman Fan Art Envisions Avengers Star Dave Bautista As Bane 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After the successful theatrical run of Joker, fans can barely contain their excitement for the new Batman movie. And they should definitely be excited, too, as WB has a lot riding on this one. Not to mention that the film is being helmed by someone who we can only describe as a visionary, with a rich portfolio to back that statement up, including features like the last two highly acclaimed movies in the Planet of the Apes reboot series.

Tell us, though, do you think that Dave Bautista would be a good fit for the role of Bane in The Batman? As usual, feel free to share your opinions with us in the comments section below.