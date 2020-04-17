Batman Fans Are Celebrating Bat Appreciation Day On Social Media

April 17th is apparently Bat Appreciation Day (because, why not?) and fans of the Dark Knight are rallying on social media to show their support for the Caped Crusader and Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman.

Now that the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, a disease belonging to the family of coronaviruses, mostly seen in bats, nothing could be more ironic than celebrating the annual Bat Appreciation Day. Apparently, though, people commemorate April 17th every year and reflect on the important role that bats play in our everyday lives.

In its early days, there were some reports that the COVID-19 originated from “bat soup” consumed in one of Wuhan’s live seafood markets. Of course, we could list many natural benefits that come with these mammals, but the tragedy that has currently befallen the world isn’t something that’d simply have us bat an eye and move on.

Now, as you’d imagine, fans of the World’s Greatest Detective want nothing more than for the coronavirus pandemic to die down so that Warner Bros. can resume work on The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role. As such, they’ve taken to social media to show their support for the movie while acknowledging all the different Batmans in history as part of #BatAppreciationDay.

Here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter:

I believe this is the one that made us all stay home.#Batman #BatAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/j7D8OurNuJ — moe-eltayeb (@moetitude) April 17, 2020

and seeing today is #BatAppreciationDay or #Baterday, let's call #Batman cause he may be the only one who can save us! pic.twitter.com/cTYnwv2vpS — christina (@LABugLady) April 17, 2020

When you see #BatAppreciationDay trending…..then you find out its not Batman pic.twitter.com/M7q44NOP2X — Jax Kazuto (@_JaxKazuto_) April 17, 2020

If there were no bats, we wouldn't have the best comic superhero of all times. #BatAppreciationDay #Batman pic.twitter.com/S7WvHTF13j — Joyce Wojciech (@JoyceWojciech) April 17, 2020

#BatAppreciationDay i hope everyone saw the mature line of batman 😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/mJEuuYfZPr — zuskarumoto (@zuskarumoto) April 17, 2020

As for the upcoming movie, Reeves announced on March 25th that filming on The Batman has come to a halt until the production team can make sure that it’s safe to continue. Unfortunately, though, and considering how the COVID-19 is winding through Northern America and Europe at such a terrifying speed, it’ll definitely be a while before the filmmaker and his crew can resume work on their highly anticipated pic.

In the meantime, and to celebrate this strange day, make sure to let us know what you expect to see from Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in the usual place below.